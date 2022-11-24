Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Teacher - Abermain
24/11/2022
05/12/2022
Temporary
Abermain
Education, Childcare & Training
Holy Spirit Infants School is seeking a temporary part time Aboriginal Education Teacher to join the team in Term 1, 2023. The Preferable working days are Mondays and Thursdays and alternate Fridays.
As the only Infants school in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, Holy Spirit Infants School, Abermain is proud to provide a holistic Catholic education for early learners in the Hunter Valley area. Our school’s story is a special one and we have built a solid reputation for providing spiritual enrichment, quality teaching and learning, and cultural and sporting experiences within a safe, supportive and connected community. We foster a faith-filled learning culture where students can grow as confident, courageous and collaborative learners. We encourage curiosity and questioning through play-based learning and support students to develop social and emotional resilience, problem-solving skills and capabilities which utilise creative thinking. At Holy Spirit Infants School, we provide a strong foundation to enable all students to reach their full potential.
The role of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher is to focus on support for students and school communities in the areas of curriculum, culture, spirituality, learning and wellbeing. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher shares responsibility with all staff for the Catholic identity and mission of the school. Promoting the intent of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle’s Reconciliation Action Plan – Reflect, liaising with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and promoting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives within the school will be essential to the realisation of these objectives.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher will be specifically involved with the formation and implementation of Personal Learning Plans (PLPs) for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, which are targeted at improving educational outcomes and supporting educational pathways, both within and
beyond the school setting.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher is responsible to the school Principal and liaises closely with classroom teachers, curriculum teams, wellbeing teams, ministry teams and Learning Support teams. At the discretion of the Principal, duties may be varied according to the needs of the school.
The teacher will promote the school as a place of learning and excellence in accordance with contemporary evidence-based learning and wellbeing principles (including digital learning) and will ensure the ongoing development and implementation of pedagogical practices that impact on student learning outcomes. The teacher will acknowledge and agree to the requirement to work within the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers.
The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle is committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, preventing those in our care from suffering abuse or neglect, and is committed to being compliant with the National Principles for Child Safe Organisations and the National Catholic Safeguarding Standards. All employees are required to undergo a National Police Check, retain a valid NSW Working with Children Check and ensure compliance with our safeguarding policies, the Diocesan Safeguarding Commitment Statement, and the Codes of Conduct.
Desired Skills and Experience
EXPERIENCE/CRITERIA
Ability to articulate a clear understanding of and a personal commitment to Catholic Education and to actively supporting the Catholic ethos and culture of the school. For Primary or Teachers of Religion positions you must also be Catholic
Ability to apply appropriate knowledge in order to plan and prepare contemporary and compliant teaching programs and assessments in your nominated areas which meet the diverse characteristics, needs and learning styles of students; and encourage them to work towards attainment of their potential
Demonstrated ability to effectively utilise assessment and relevant school data to optimise organisational and educational outcomes, with a focus on supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students
Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with school staff and members of the wider community in order to establish productive partnerships and achieve educational outcomes
Demonstrate an innovative and agile mindset that supports and enhances a culture of continuous improvement within the school environment
Established and ongoing links with the local and/or wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community
QUALIFICATIONS
Qualifications as a four-year trained teacher
Being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification for this position as described under section 14 (d) of the NSW Anti-discrimination Act 1977. In order to ensure this qualification is considered, submission of corroborated acknowledgment of Aboriginality is welcomed
Active NESA Accreditation
Current paid NSW Working with Children Check (WWCC) number
Completion of anaphylaxis training
Current Senior First Aid Certificate
Current unrestricted Class C Drivers Licence
Willingness to Comply or Compliance with the CSO Accreditation to Work, Teach and Lead Policy. Category B or D – Accreditation to Teach or Accreditation to Teach Religion
Experience teaching Early stage one or stage one is desirable.
CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT
Salary is in accordance with New South Wales & Australian Capital Territory Catholic Systemic Schools Enterprise Agreement 2020.
BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US
Work in quality schools where students are nurtured, challenged and encouraged to excel and grow
A corporate fitness program through Fitness Passport
Employee assistance program (EAP)
Training and staff development programs
Paid parental leave for eligible employees
Access to long service leave after just five years for eligible employees.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Contact Diane Murphy, Principal on Tel: (02) 4930 4361 or via email: diane.murphy@mn.catholic.edu.au
TO APPLY
Please provide a cover letter along with your resume
Within your cover letter address each of the selection criteria as listed under EXPERIENCE/CRITERIA above and ensure your response to each criteria is no longer than 300 words.
Preferred applicants will be asked to participate in orientation processes, including a formation conversation, following the interview, to introduce them to the local Parish context and the culture of the Catholic school.
Please note, not adequately addressing the selection criteria may result in your application not being shortlisted.