Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Teacher - Abermain

Job Type: Temporary

Location: Abermain

Job Category: Education, Childcare & Training

As the only Infants school in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, Holy Spirit Infants School, Abermain is proud to provide a holistic Catholic education for early learners in the Hunter Valley area. Our school’s story is a special one and we have built a solid reputation for providing spiritual enrichment, quality teaching and learning, and cultural and sporting experiences within a safe, supportive and connected community. We foster a faith-filled learning culture where students can grow as confident, courageous and collaborative learners. We encourage curiosity and questioning through play-based learning and support students to develop social and emotional resilience, problem-solving skills and capabilities which utilise creative thinking. At Holy Spirit Infants School, we provide a strong foundation to enable all students to reach their full potential.

Holy Spirit Infants School is seeking a temporary part time Aboriginal Education Teacher to join the team in Term 1, 2023. The Preferable working days are Mondays and Thursdays and alternate Fridays.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The role of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher is to focus on support for students and school communities in the areas of curriculum, culture, spirituality, learning and wellbeing. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher shares responsibility with all staff for the Catholic identity and mission of the school. Promoting the intent of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle’s Reconciliation Action Plan – Reflect, liaising with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and promoting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives within the school will be essential to the realisation of these objectives.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher will be specifically involved with the formation and implementation of Personal Learning Plans (PLPs) for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, which are targeted at improving educational outcomes and supporting educational pathways, both within and

beyond the school setting.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Education Teacher is responsible to the school Principal and liaises closely with classroom teachers, curriculum teams, wellbeing teams, ministry teams and Learning Support teams. At the discretion of the Principal, duties may be varied according to the needs of the school.

The teacher will promote the school as a place of learning and excellence in accordance with contemporary evidence-based learning and wellbeing principles (including digital learning) and will ensure the ongoing development and implementation of pedagogical practices that impact on student learning outcomes. The teacher will acknowledge and agree to the requirement to work within the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers.

The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle is committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, preventing those in our care from suffering abuse or neglect, and is committed to being compliant with the National Principles for Child Safe Organisations and the National Catholic Safeguarding Standards. All employees are required to undergo a National Police Check, retain a valid NSW Working with Children Check and ensure compliance with our safeguarding policies, the Diocesan Safeguarding Commitment Statement, and the Codes of Conduct.